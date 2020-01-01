Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior dab extracts, 100% extract cartridges, and Full-Spectrum edibles. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. Best known for their uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2018: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil