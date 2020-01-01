 Loading…

Sativa

Cinex Shatter 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solvent Cinex Shatter 1g

About this product

Cinex Shatter 1g by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this strain

Cinex

Cinex
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract