Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GENETICS: (Tangerine Skunk X Grandpa's Breath) x (Wedding Cake x Wedding Crasher) THC: 60.27% CBD: <LOQ TERPENES: 5.42% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Humulene WVA “Cured Badder” products are similar to our Live Badder, but is made with terpene rich cured material. Achieving this consistency requires more post-processing agitation and greater attention to detail to dial in the perfect consistency. Badder is a breeze to dab and handle and is always packaged in glass jars.
