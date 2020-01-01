 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Dogwalker Diamonds 1g
Hybrid

Dogwalker Diamonds 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solvent Dogwalker Diamonds 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dogwalker Diamonds 1g by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this strain

Dogwalker OG

Dogwalker OG
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid bred by combining Albert Walker OG and Chemdawg 91. With a complex profile of woody and skunky aromas, Dogwalker OG delivers a strong cerebral calm that radiates throughout the body over time. Dogwalker OG promotes focus, while also inducing deep relaxation that easily converts to sleep in high doses. This THC-rich hybrid can be used for a variety of issues, particularly pain, mood disorders, and appetite loss.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy
Willamette Valley Alchemy's mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for 'True-to-Strain' products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon's finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract