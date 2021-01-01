 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Donkey Butter Shatter 1g
Indica

Donkey Butter Shatter 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Write a review
Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solvent Donkey Butter Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

WVA “Shatter” is consistently stable and true to the name. The product has a brittle glass-like appearance and texture, that will easily break when touched with a dabbing tool at room temperature. WVA’s shatter is made from well-cured cannabis flower or sugar leaf trim. To achieve a true, stable shatter the material must be well dried and stored properly. WVA sources shatter material from high quality farms that we have worked with for years to dial in the proper consistency and stability that our consumers expect and is typically packaged in FEP or PTFE paper squares for easy dabbing.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract

About this strain

Donkey Butter

Donkey Butter
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Donkey Butter is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Triple OG. This strain provides sedating effects that weigh heavily on the limbs and mind. Donkey butter is pungent with fuel-forward and earthy aromas. Growers say Donkey butter is a heavy resin producer and has dark buds with deep green colors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for the physical and mental dulness that relieves chronic stress, pain and everyday troubles.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review