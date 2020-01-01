Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GENETICS: Original Glue x Starfighter f2 from 7 Points THC: 68.86% CBD: <LOQ TERPENES: 2.46% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, alpha Bisabolol Willamette Valley Alchemy specializes in hydrocarbon-based cannabis extractions using custom solvent blends creating truly unique extracts. Extracts are potent, ranging from 65-95% cannabinoids and are best vaporized. Our highly-skilled, botanical extraction team focuses on terpene preservation, stability, and cleanliness making our extracts the choice option for any craft-cannabis connoisseur. From Live-Resin to Shatter, our extracts are made with the highest-grade cannabis sourced locally and grown in and around the world renowned Willamette Valley. Our laboratory is fitted with domestically made, top-of-the-line equipment ensuring the product’s highest quality from start to finish. Treat yourself and look for Willamette Valley Alchemy extracts in a dispensary near you!
Be the first to review this product.
Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression.