Glazed Apricot Gelato Shatter

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

GENETICS: Gelato & Legend Orange Apricot from Compound Genetics THC: 77.58% CBD: 0.16% TERPENES: 6.07% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, alpha Humulene Shatter is a general term used to describe extracts made with cured, dry cannabis material. The extract has a clear, glass-like consistency making it easy to handle. The stability of shatter is beneficial because it leads to an increase in shelf-life and locks in terpenes. This is a popular option for the general consumer who may not have a vaporizer and just wants something to blend with their flowers. Shatter is best stored in parchment paper in a cool dark place.

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract