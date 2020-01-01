Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
GENETICS: (Grease Monkey x Sour Apple IBL) from Alien Genetics THC: 76.45% CBD: 0.17% TERPENES: 5.65% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, alpha Humulene, Limonene This WVA specialty starts with the BEST Fresh Frozen AAA starting material from small batch farmers. Using the same proprietary hydro-carbon blends, This can only be made using the most terpene-rich cured material possible. Carefully worked after extraction for over a month to preserve the most fine-tuned and rich terpene profile from the plant.
