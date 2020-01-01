 Loading…

Indica

Las Vegas Purple Kush Shatter 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solvent Las Vegas Purple Kush Shatter 1g

About this product

Las Vegas Purple Kush Shatter 1g by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this strain

Las Vegas Purple Kush BX

Las Vegas Purple Kush BX

Las Vegas Purple Kush BX is a clone-only strain released in 2013 and has been described as Alphakronik Gene's most potent indica. This backcross consists of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Sin City Kush genetics, creating a similar experience and aroma to Pre-98 Bubba Kush without the coffee smell and with a slightly sweeter aroma. This strain has been known to help with an array of ailments associated with physical pain and gastrointestinal issues.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy's mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for 'True-to-Strain' products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon's finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract