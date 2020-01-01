 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Mumbai Magic Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

Mumbai Magic Live Resin PAX Pod 0.5g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this product

Flavors: Earthy, Spicy Effects: Relaxing Body High When Double D Genetics crossed the OGKB with their Bollywood male, the result was a truly exotic strain. The Mumbai Magic produces dense, trichome-covered nuggets that resemble GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) in both size and structure. The buds are dark green, with bright orange hairs and purple highlights so dark that some buds appear black. The aroma evokes the subcontinent after which the Mumbai Magic is named, with a spicy earthy aroma notes of vanilla and sandalwood. The flavor is similar, but a little sweeter and with a hunt of fuel. The high is intense and relaxing, often leading to couchlock and a strong case of the munchies. THC: 79.22% CBD: 0.15% TERPENES: 4.34% TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene • CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge) • Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon • 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™) • Includes Real Sandalwood Tip This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract