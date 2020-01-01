 Loading…

Now and Later is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain variety of Zkittlez. Now and Later gets its namesake from the famous candy and is sometimes known as Now N Later. Now and Later has a sweet, full flavor profile with aromas that are surprisingly earthy and spicy. Now and Later is a creeper strain, which means the high will slowly creep up on you instead of hitting you right away. At first, this strain comes on light and slow but will eventually put you in a sedated state. Growers say this strain comes in small nugs that are round and dotted with orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Now and Later for its ability to fight symptoms related to chronic pain and fatigue.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract