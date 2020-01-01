 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GENETICS: Colorado Flo x Face Off OG from Archive Seed Bank THC: 69.26% CBD: 0.18% TERPENES: 7.64% TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Myrcene, beta Caryophyllene WVA “Cured Badder” products are similar to our Live Badder, but is made with terpene rich cured material. Achieving this consistency requires more post-processing agitation and greater attention to detail to dial in the perfect consistency. Badder is a breeze to dab and handle and is always packaged in glass jars.

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract