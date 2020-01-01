 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OverFlo LCR™ CCell Cartridge (1.0g)

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Cartridges OverFlo LCR™ CCell Cartridge (1.0g)

About this product

GENETICS: (Colorado Flo x Face Off OG BX1) from Archive Seed Bank  THC: 69.26% CBD: 0.18% TERPENES: 7.64% TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene • CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge) • Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon • 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™) • Includes Real Sandalwood Tip This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract