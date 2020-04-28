 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Papaya Live Resin Sauce 1g

Papaya Live Resin Sauce 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Write a review
Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solvent Papaya Live Resin Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Papaya

Papaya

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract