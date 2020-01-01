 Loading…

Peach Ringz LLR Cartridge 0.5g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Cartridges Peach Ringz LLR Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Peach Ringz LLR Cartridge 0.5g by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract