  5. Peanut Butter Breath Royal Jelly 1g
Hybrid

Peanut Butter Breath Royal Jelly 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Royal Jelly is WVA’s top-tier dabbable “Live Resin” consisting of a terpene rich sauce poured over a cluster of meticulously separated THC-A crystals. This product is always made from whole plant fresh-frozen material and packaged into childproof glass jars. We tend to use a 40/60 to 50/50 ratio of terpene “Jelly” to “Diamonds” to curate the ultimate dabbing experience possible.

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract

Peanut Butter Breath

Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Peanut Butter Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

