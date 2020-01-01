 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Platinum Purple Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Cartridges Platinum Purple Kush Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush is a great nighttime cannabis strain. If you suffer from insomnia or would like to wind down after a busy workday, this strain may be a good one to try. Unlike some other indicas, Platinum Purple Kush provides deep muscle relaxation while also allowing you to focus. Though this strain produces an almost sativa-like euphoria, you may still find yourself stuck on the couch. In true Purple Kush fashion, Platinum Purple Kush features a strong musky grape aroma.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract