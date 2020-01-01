 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Willamette Valley Alchemy

GENETICS: Orange Cookies  x Jet Fuel Gelato from Compound Genetics THC: 59.26% CBD: <LOQ TERPENES: 6.40% TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, beta Pinene This WVA specialty starts with the BEST Fresh Frozen AAA starting material from small batch farmers. Using the same proprietary hydro-carbon blends, This can only be made using the most terpene-rich cured material possible. Carefully worked after extraction for over a month to preserve the most fine-tuned and rich terpene profile from the plant. It contains High Terpene Extract (HTE) and Diamonds!

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract