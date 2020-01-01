Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GENETICS: Orange Cookies x Jet Fuel Gelato from Compound Genetics THC: 59.26% CBD: <LOQ TERPENES: 6.40% TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, beta Pinene This WVA specialty starts with the BEST Fresh Frozen AAA starting material from small batch farmers. Using the same proprietary hydro-carbon blends, This can only be made using the most terpene-rich cured material possible. Carefully worked after extraction for over a month to preserve the most fine-tuned and rich terpene profile from the plant. It contains High Terpene Extract (HTE) and Diamonds!
Be the first to review this product.