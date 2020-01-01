 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. S. Snacks Pull N' Snap 1g
Hybrid

S. Snacks Pull N' Snap 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solvent S. Snacks Pull N' Snap 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

WVA’s Pull N’ Snap products have a softer, more honey-like consistency that stretches when manipulated with a dab tool- instead of breaking as in our shatter. Pull N’ Snap tends to be less stable than shatter but more aromatic due to its higher terpene content. Pull N’ Snap is typically packaged in PTFE paper or glass jars depending on consistency. WVA’s Pull N’ Snap is made from very terpene rich cured flower or sugar leaf trim.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract

About this strain

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

