Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
WVA’s Pull N’ Snap products have a softer, more honey-like consistency that stretches when manipulated with a dab tool- instead of breaking as in our shatter. Pull N’ Snap tends to be less stable than shatter but more aromatic due to its higher terpene content. Pull N’ Snap is typically packaged in PTFE paper or glass jars depending on consistency. WVA’s Pull N’ Snap is made from very terpene rich cured flower or sugar leaf trim.
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
Be the first to review this product.