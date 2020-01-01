Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
WVA “Cured-Badder” products are similar to our Live Badder, but is made with terpene rich cured material. Achieving this consistency requires more post-processing agitation and greater attention to detail to dial in the perfect consistency. Badder is a breeze to dab and handle and is always packaged in glass jars.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.