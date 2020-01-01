Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00


WVA’s Pull N’ Snap products have a softer, more honey-like consistency that stretches when manipulated with a dab tool- instead of breaking as in our shatter. Pull N’ Snap tends to be less stable than shatter but more aromatic due to its higher terpene content. Pull N’ Snap is typically packaged in PTFE paper or glass jars depending on consistency. WVA’s Pull N’ Snap is made from very terpene rich cured flower or sugar leaf trim.
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.