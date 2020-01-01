Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GENETICS: Sour Diesel x Tangie from Crocket Family Farms THC: 65.86% CBD: <LOQ TERPENES: 3.97% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Myrcene, beta Caryophyllene, alpha Pinene Living-Dead Resin (LDR) is a WVA specialty product that gets its name from blending live and cured material during processing. This line is generally found in a saucy or terpene-soaked consistency, making it easy to dab/vape while still packing the high-thc punch most seek out. Our LDR processes only utilize the cannabinoids/terpenes available in the high quality starting material in order to achieve a “best of both worlds” experience. Always small batch and limited, Living Dead Resin is highly sought out by cannabis connoisseurs.
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.