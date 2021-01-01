Sour Zookies Live Sauce 1g
About this product
Live Sauce is another dab-able “Live Resin” that is made from whole plant fresh frozen material (WPFF). Due to It’s high terpene content, this extract has a wet, saucy consistency, and is always packaged into childproof glass jars. Live Sauce differs from Royal Jelly in the fact that it tends to have a more homogeneous consistency throughout the jar. It contains many small THC-A crystals mixed thoroughly into a delicious sauce of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
About this strain
Sour Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Sour Diesel. When smoked in small amounts, Sour Cookies gives a high that is uplifing and cerebral. When smoked in large amounts, you can expect Sour Cookies to put you in a permanent couch-lock that can persist for over an hour. Sour Cookies smells doughy and pungent with overtones of hash and fuel.
