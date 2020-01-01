Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
GENETICS: Animal Cookies x Chemdawg from South Fork Seeds THC: 60.99% CBD: <LOQ TERPENES: 6.56% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, beta Myrcene, Limonene This WVA specialty starts with the BEST Fresh Frozen AAA starting material from small batch farmers. Using the same proprietary hydro-carbon blends, This can only be made using the most terpene-rich cured material possible. Carefully worked after extraction for over a month to preserve the most fine-tuned and rich terpene profile from the plant. It contains High Terpene Extract (HTE) and Diamonds!
