 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Triangle Kush Mints Fresh Press Live Rosin 0.5g
Indica

Triangle Kush Mints Fresh Press Live Rosin 0.5g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Write a review
Willamette Valley Alchemy Concentrates Solventless Triangle Kush Mints Fresh Press Live Rosin 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Live Rosin is a top-tier WVA dab-able made from only WPFF flower. WPFF material is first processed into Ice Resin before being separated into grades, and then pressed at low temperatures. The resulting concentrate is high in THC, and terpenes. It can have a few different consistencies, but usually will have a cake batter-like consistency most similar to “Live Badder”. It is packaged into childproof glass jars and appeals to cannabis connoisseurs looking for a product processed using no solvents.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review