Triangle Kush Mints Fresh Press Live Rosin 0.5g
by Willamette Valley AlchemyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Live Rosin is a top-tier WVA dab-able made from only WPFF flower. WPFF material is first processed into Ice Resin before being separated into grades, and then pressed at low temperatures. The resulting concentrate is high in THC, and terpenes. It can have a few different consistencies, but usually will have a cake batter-like consistency most similar to “Live Badder”. It is packaged into childproof glass jars and appeals to cannabis connoisseurs looking for a product processed using no solvents.
About this brand
Willamette Valley Alchemy
About this strain
Triangle Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Triangle Kush is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.