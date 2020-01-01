Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
GENETICS: Tropicana Cookies x Purple Punch from Oni Seed Co THC: 78.94% CBD: <LOQ TERPENES: 5.23% TOP 3 TERPENES: beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool Royal Jelly is WVA’s top-tier dabbable “Live Resin” consisting of a terpene rich sauce poured over a cluster of meticulously separated THC-A crystals. This product is always made from whole plant fresh-frozen material and packaged into childproof glass jars. We tend to use a 40/60 to 50/50 ratio of terpene “Jelly” to “Diamonds” to curate the ultimate dabbing experience possible.
Bred by Oni Seed Co., Tropicana Punch crosses Tropicana Cookies with Purple Punch. This hybrid carries tasty notes of orange and passionfruit.