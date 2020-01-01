 Loading…
Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Wedding Cake

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract