  5. Wookies LCR Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Wookies LCR Cartridge 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Wookies LCR Cartridge 1g

About this product

“Liquid Cured Resin” or LCR is a WVA innovation similar to Liquid Live Resin (LLR) but LCR is made with cured, dry material. Much like Liquid Live Resin, WVA uses its proprietary processing method to achieve a consistency that flows smoothly in a cartridge. This WVA signature product is found in our CCell cartridges and Pax Pod line, but has a lower price point than LLR to appeal to all conscious consumers. Liquid Cured Resin contains only pure cannabis extract we never add any additives, fillers or terpenes in this highly demanded product.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

