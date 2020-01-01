Lavender
Williams Wonder | THC: 22.60% CBD: 0.00%
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.