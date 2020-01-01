 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lavender

by Williams Wonder Farms

Williams Wonder | THC: 22.60% CBD: 0.00%

Lavender

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Built from strains around the world, Lavender by Soma Seeds has its origins from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean and Afghani Hawaiian. This strain, sometimes referred to as Lavender Kush, has dense buds that give off a floral and spicy aroma. It has a dark purple coloration at the ends of its leaves.

As a family owned business, we strongly believe in supporting our local economy—that’s why whenever possible, we use local supplies that are sourced from a network of exceptional Oregon vendors. Our rich organic soil and all our natural amendments, comes from Oregon businesses that we know, admire and trust. Our staff is comprised of close friends and family members who share our commitment to quality. They’re good, honest peeps—the kind you’d like to have a beer with (or better yet, some of our product).