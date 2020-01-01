 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Diesel

by Williams Wonder Farms

Williams Wonder Farms Cannabis Flower Lemon Diesel

About this product

Lemon Diesel by Williams Wonder Farms

About this strain

Lemon Diesel

Lemon Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010. 

About this brand

As a family owned business, we strongly believe in supporting our local economy—that’s why whenever possible, we use local supplies that are sourced from a network of exceptional Oregon vendors. Our rich organic soil and all our natural amendments, comes from Oregon businesses that we know, admire and trust. Our staff is comprised of close friends and family members who share our commitment to quality. They’re good, honest peeps—the kind you’d like to have a beer with (or better yet, some of our product).