  5. Alien Rift 3.5g

Alien Rift 3.5g

by Willie's Reserve

Willie's Reserve Cannabis Flower Alien Rift 3.5g

About this product

Alien Rift 3.5g by Willie's Reserve

About this strain

Alien Rift

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain. 

About this brand

Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it. The cannabis culture is a way of life for him. And he has always operated under a simple philosophy: my stash is your stash. Friends, fans and fellow musicians can attest to that. For decades, as Willie and his band travelled from town to town, pot enthusiasts flocked to his shows, their pockets stuffed with offerings from their home gardens and local communities. They happily shared their bounty. And Willie gladly returned the favor. WILLIE'S RESERVE™ pays tribute to this tradition of sharing, caring and toking. Now that the cannabis revolution is well underway, it should come as no surprise that Willie is one of its most enthusiastic and committed supporters. His vision guides WILLIE'S RESERVE™.