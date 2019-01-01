About this product
A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Willie's Reserve. Black Russian is a nicely potent (THC levels said to range between 16-20%), enduring and well-suited for a lovely day at the beach, (primarily) Indica-Dominant, carefree and relaxing hybrid blend of Black Domina and White Russian. Note: It is suggested food be prepared as well as a place to sleep in advance of consuming of this mango, citrus and lemon candy strain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Black Russian
Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.