A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Willie's Reserve. Blackberry Kush is a primarily Indica-Dominant strain with the pungent aroma of hash-y, Himalayan spice and jet fuel mixed with a hint of blackberries. The probable offspring of Blackberry and Afghani, this tasty hybrid is considered a pleasant, cough-free smoke which slowly induces a relaxing sedation as it pulls the user onto the couch for pizza and nachos.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.