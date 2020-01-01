About this product
A pack of five (5) strain-specific, half-gram pre-rolls by Willie's Reserve. Blue Magoo, not to be confused with Blue Goo (a lot of goo here), is a heavily Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid mix of (essentially) DJ Short('s) Blueberry and Major League Bud. A nice choice for ending the day, this sweet, floral and berry strain (in low doses) needs just a few minutes for the Sativa side to ease a still-lucid mind followed by some nice relaxation from the Indica corner.
About this strain
Blue Magoo
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss.