Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents.