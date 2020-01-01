 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Willie's Reserve

Crystal Coma is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid from California that induces deep, trance-like effects. Its name foreshadows the debilitating relaxation to come, a long-lasting calm that shuts off mental overactivity. Pastel green breaks through this sativa’s thick blanket of crystal trichomes that contributes to its staggeringly high THC content of up to 26 percent. Crystal Coma’s genetics are long lost, but myth has it that the origins lie in Cheese and Skunk #1. Anxiety, PTSD, pain, and sleeplessness are no match for Crystal Coma’s potency, a medicine that is highly recommended for nighttime use. Crystal Coma took 3rd place in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it. The cannabis culture is a way of life for him. And he has always operated under a simple philosophy: my stash is your stash. Friends, fans and fellow musicians can attest to that. For decades, as Willie and his band travelled from town to town, pot enthusiasts flocked to his shows, their pockets stuffed with offerings from their home gardens and local communities. They happily shared their bounty. And Willie gladly returned the favor. WILLIE'S RESERVE™ pays tribute to this tradition of sharing, caring and toking. Now that the cannabis revolution is well underway, it should come as no surprise that Willie is one of its most enthusiastic and committed supporters. His vision guides WILLIE'S RESERVE™.