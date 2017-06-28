 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Gelato Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Gelato Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Willie's Reserve

Write a review
Willie's Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Gelato Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato

Gelato
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

Willie's Reserve Logo
Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it. The cannabis culture is a way of life for him. And he has always operated under a simple philosophy: my stash is your stash. Friends, fans and fellow musicians can attest to that. For decades, as Willie and his band travelled from town to town, pot enthusiasts flocked to his shows, their pockets stuffed with offerings from their home gardens and local communities. They happily shared their bounty. And Willie gladly returned the favor. WILLIE'S RESERVE™ pays tribute to this tradition of sharing, caring and toking. Now that the cannabis revolution is well underway, it should come as no surprise that Willie is one of its most enthusiastic and committed supporters. His vision guides WILLIE'S RESERVE™.