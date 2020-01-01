 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. King Louis XIII

King Louis XIII

by Willie's Reserve

Willie's Reserve Cannabis Flower King Louis XIII

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

King Louis XIII by Willie's Reserve

About this strain

King Louis XIII

King Louis XIII
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

About this brand

Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it. The cannabis culture is a way of life for him. And he has always operated under a simple philosophy: my stash is your stash. Friends, fans and fellow musicians can attest to that. For decades, as Willie and his band travelled from town to town, pot enthusiasts flocked to his shows, their pockets stuffed with offerings from their home gardens and local communities. They happily shared their bounty. And Willie gladly returned the favor. WILLIE'S RESERVE™ pays tribute to this tradition of sharing, caring and toking. Now that the cannabis revolution is well underway, it should come as no surprise that Willie is one of its most enthusiastic and committed supporters. His vision guides WILLIE'S RESERVE™.