  5. Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe

by Willie's Reserve

Willie's Reserve Cannabis Flower Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe by Willie's Reserve

Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.

About this brand

Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it. The cannabis culture is a way of life for him. And he has always operated under a simple philosophy: my stash is your stash. Friends, fans and fellow musicians can attest to that. For decades, as Willie and his band travelled from town to town, pot enthusiasts flocked to his shows, their pockets stuffed with offerings from their home gardens and local communities. They happily shared their bounty. And Willie gladly returned the favor. WILLIE'S RESERVE™ pays tribute to this tradition of sharing, caring and toking. Now that the cannabis revolution is well underway, it should come as no surprise that Willie is one of its most enthusiastic and committed supporters. His vision guides WILLIE'S RESERVE™.