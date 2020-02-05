 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

1:3 Blue Steel Cartridge 1g

by Winberry Farms

Winberry Farms Concentrates Cartridges 1:3 Blue Steel Cartridge 1g

About this strain

Blue Steel

Blue Steel

Blue Steel by Exotic Genetix is an indica-dominant strain with fruit-forward flavors. Created by crossing the pungent OG Blueberry and The Cube, a Starfighter F3 phenotype bred in-house, Exotic Genetix has outdone itself with this subtly sedative crowd-pleaser. The flavor and aroma are thick with the scent of blueberries and the nugs are smothered in a layer of frosty trichomes. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost mood and appetite while promoting a creative headspace. 

 

About this brand

Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.