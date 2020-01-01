 Loading…
  Sour Space Candy Cold Press Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Sour Space Candy Cold Press Cartridge 1g

by Winberry Farms

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy's enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Specializing in Organic Flower and Extracts One of the first recreational cannabis farms to be licensed by the state of Oregon, Winberry Farms was started by friends and their families. Specializing in naturally sungrown product from quality genetics, our flower is expertly cultivated, perfectly cured, and farm fresh to you. Always grown with organic process and fertilizers. Our farm is located in the Southern Willamette Valley 30 miles southeast of Eugene, nourished naturally by the waters of Winberry Creek.