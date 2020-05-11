 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. WIND CBD Gummy Bites - 500mg (50PCS - 8oz)

WIND CBD Gummy Bites - 500mg (50PCS - 8oz)

by Wind CBD

Write a review
Wind CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles WIND CBD Gummy Bites - 500mg (50PCS - 8oz)
Wind CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles WIND CBD Gummy Bites - 500mg (50PCS - 8oz)
Wind CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles WIND CBD Gummy Bites - 500mg (50PCS - 8oz)

$53.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our delicious, traditional-style WIND CBD Gummy Bites are infused with Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Hemp Oil. Packaged in a multi-fruit assortment of lemon, grape and orange flavors. WIND CBD Gummy Bites boast all-natural coloring and all-natural fruit flavoring, with a broad spectrum profile. Key Features : - Gluten-Free - All-Natural Coloring - All-Natural Flavoring - THC Free (0.0%) A team of scientists spent months perfecting the recipe to bring you WIND CBD Gummy Bites that deliver on: - Consistency - Quality - Flavor profile Ingredients : Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil (10 mg per gummy by weight) Corn Syrup, Refined Sugar, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin Fatty Acid Ester, Lecithin, D-sorbitol Solution, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural Lemon Flavor, Natural Grape Flavor, Natural Orange Flavor, Safflower Lemon Extract, Violet (Beet) Color, Carotino Color, Lemon Concentrate, Red Grape Concentrate, Orange Juice Concentrate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wind CBD Logo
WIND CBD IS COMMITTED TO DELIVERING RELIABLE INFORMATION AND PRODUCTS TO HELP PEOPLE IN THEIR LIVES TO UNDERSTAND AND DISCOVER THE BENEFITS OF HEMP FLOWER. BECAUSE OF SUPERIOR QUALITY CONTROL AND FARMERS, WIND CBD IS PROUD TO SAY THAT OUR FLOWERS ORIGINATE FROM COLORADO, THIS IS WHY WE ARE CONFIDENT IN OUR PRODUCT BEING DISPLAYED IN VISIBLY CLEAR BAGS. WIND CBD IS PROUD TO PUBLISH OUR UP-TO-DATE COA'S/LAB RESULTS FOR EACH AND EVERY PRODUCT.