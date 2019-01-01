Wind Vape GSC 1000mg
by Wind VapesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
As a dynamic and free-flowing force, wind is the ultimate explorer. Wind Vapes seek to inspire your own adventure with integrity and purity. That’s why our conscientious team infuses ultra-clean Cannabis oil that is triple-filtered and complies with our Zero Pesticide Policy. We respect your body and the earth, and develop products that are in harmony with both. Enjoy the pure experience of Wind Vapes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.