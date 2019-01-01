Wind Vape Tangie 1000mg
by Wind VapesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
As a dynamic and free-flowing force, wind is the ultimate explorer. Wind Vapes seek to inspire your own adventure with integrity and purity. That’s why our conscientious team infuses ultra-clean Cannabis oil that is triple-filtered and complies with our Zero Pesticide Policy. We respect your body and the earth, and develop products that are in harmony with both. Enjoy the pure experience of Wind Vapes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.