We extract the essential oils from high-quality marijuana plants in our pristine processing facility using a proprietary extraction system to produce consistent, safe, precisely made concentrates and delicious, effective, cannabis-oil infused edibles. We also expertly roll high-quality, convenient, reliably enjoyable marijuana joints. We believe in the pure enjoyment of recreational cannabis. Until marijuana is considered a relaxing intoxicant adults may enjoy without fear, we will continue to fight prohibition worldwide. We promote safe, informed consumption of our products. We embrace our role in taking care of our community, our environment, each other, and critters big and small.