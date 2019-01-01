 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Wisely CBD Coconut Oil 300mg

by Wisely Pet Products

$24.99MSRP

About this product

All The Best coconut oil with CBD can be used topically or added to food. It contains virtually no THC but has high levels of beneficial CBD. Contains 50mg CBD per teaspoon Can be added to food, given as a treat, or applied directly to the skin. Lab tested for potency and purity. From hemp grown in Colorado without pesticides. Ingredients: organic coconut oil, hemp extract 300 mg of CBD per a jar Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents

About this brand

Wisely is a line of hemp CBD supplements for dogs and cats created by All The Best Pet Care. Produced in the Pacific Northwest, they are highly concentrated, mild in taste and easy to administer to both dogs and cats.