About this product

Honey is an amazing superfood, with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. When infused with our full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring cannabinoids, the result is calming, restorative, and balancing. Wisely Honey with CBD is made from a concentrated extract of Cannabidiol (CBD) in a base of raw, unfiltered honey. The whole hemp plant is used to produce a full spectrum extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this hemp CBD option is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. The CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy and purity. INGREDIENTS: Raw, unfiltered Pacific Northwest honey, full-spectrum hemp CBD extract A concentrated extract of cannabidiol, helps relieve pain and anxiety CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance Honey is a delicious way for your dog to enjoy these benefits Add to food or a treat, or serve straight from the jar Made from hemp grown and sourced in the USA No THC 240 mg CBD per 3-ounce bottle Extracted using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents