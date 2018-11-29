 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. Wisely Simply CBD Oil Flavorless Drops 225mg

Wisely Simply CBD Oil Flavorless Drops 225mg

by Wisely Pet Products

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Wisely Pet Products Pets Pet Tinctures Wisely Simply CBD Oil Flavorless Drops 225mg
Wisely Pet Products Pets Pet Tinctures Wisely Simply CBD Oil Flavorless Drops 225mg
Wisely Pet Products Pets Pet Tinctures Wisely Simply CBD Oil Flavorless Drops 225mg

$24.99MSRP

About this product

All The Best's Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of Cannabidiol (CBD) in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil.  With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this CBD oil is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. Each batch’s CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy. Flavorless: try with cats, picky dogs A concentrated extract of CBD; no terpenes or other cannabinoids, helps relieve pain and anxiety CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance May need to use about 10% more because it's an isolate Dropper bottle ensures the exact dose Made from non-GMO hemp grown and sourced in the USA Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents 15 MG of CBD per ML 225 mg of CBD per a bottle Third-party lab tested

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

annie_mccall

I love having a flavorless option for my picky cat. I can just drop it on her food or treat and she happily eats it. No more struggling to get her to take her daily CBD!

About this brand

Wisely Pet Products Logo
Wisely is a line of hemp CBD supplements for dogs and cats created by All The Best Pet Care. Produced in the Pacific Northwest, they are highly concentrated, mild in taste and easy to administer to both dogs and cats.