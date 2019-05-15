 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Wisely High Potency CBD Oil 900mg

by Wisely Pet Products

$59.99MSRP

About this product

All The Best's Wisely products are made from a concentrated extract of Cannabidiol (CBD) in a base of Liquid Coconut Oil.  The whole hemp plant is used to produce a full spectrum extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this CBD oil is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. Each batch’s CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy. Concentrated extract of cannabidiol, helps relieve pain and anxiety CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance Dropper bottle ensures an exact dose Made from hemp grown and sourced in the USA No THC 15 MG of CBD per ML 900 mg CBD per a bottle Extracted in Washington using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents

1 customer review

annie_mccall

Nice mild taste so it's easy to give to my picky pup on a treat.

About this brand

Wisely is a line of hemp CBD supplements for dogs and cats created by All The Best Pet Care. Produced in the Pacific Northwest, they are highly concentrated, mild in taste and easy to administer to both dogs and cats.