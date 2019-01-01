 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
$59.99MSRP

About this product

Honey is an amazing superfood, with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. When infused with our full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring cannabinoids, the result is calming, restorative, and balancing. Wisely Honey with CBD is made from a concentrated extract of Cannabidiol (CBD) in a base of raw, unfiltered honey. The whole hemp plant is used to produce a full spectrum extract with hundreds of trace compounds for the “entourage effect” (when all of the constituents work together to magnify the benefits). With virtually no THC (less than 0.3%), this hemp CBD option is legal in all US states and is exempt from Schedule 1 drug classification. The CBD levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy and purity.  INGREDIENTS: Raw, unfiltered Pacific Northwest honey, full-spectrum hemp CBD extract  Concentrated extract of cannabidiol, helps relieve pain and anxiety CBD brings the endocannabinoid systems in the body into balance Honey is a delicious way for your dog to enjoy these benefits Add to food or a treat, or serve straight from the jar  Made from hemp grown and sourced in the USA No THC 720 mg CBD per 9-ounce bottle Extracted using only ethanol and water, never any harsh solvents

About this brand

Wisely is a line of hemp CBD supplements for dogs and cats created by All The Best Pet Care. Produced in the Pacific Northwest, they are highly concentrated, mild in taste and easy to administer to both dogs and cats.